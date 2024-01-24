Michigan State University will not allow Mel Tucker to apply for future positions

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Former Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker has been barred from seeking future employment at the school.

Tucker is accused of sexually harassing a rape survivor over the phone. He was suspended and then fired after the complaint was made public in September 2023.

Tucker filed an appeal challenging his termination. That appeal was denied earlier this month.

MSU released a statement Wednesday stating Tucker will not be allowed to seek employment with the university or be otherwise affiliated.