Michigan State unveils 2024 schedule; view the full schedule here

The Big Ten unveiled its 2024 schedule on Thursday and both Michigan and Michigan State released their full schedule.

The schedule is the first with the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington as Big Ten members, and Michigan State will only face one those teams in the 2024 season.

Check out the schedule below.

August 31 – Florida Atlantic

Sept. 7 – at Maryland

Sept. 14 – Louisiana

Sept. 21 – at Boston College

Sept. 28 – Ohio State

Oct. 5 – at Oregon

Oct. 12 – Bye

Oct. 19 – Iowa

Oct. 26 – at Michigan

Nov. 2 – Indiana

Nov. 9 – Bye

Nov. 16 – at Illinois

Nov. 23 – Purdue

Nov. 30 – Rutgers