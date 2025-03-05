Michigan State will conclude regular season at Ford Field for second time in three years

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For the second time in three seasons, the Michigan State football season will conclude it's regular season with a game at Ford Field, the venue announced on Wednesday.

This comes after Michigan State faced off against Penn State at Ford Field to end its 2023 regular season. This is the third time Michigan State will play at Ford Field, with the Spartans facing off against Florida Atlantic in 2010. Michigan State lost that Penn State game, 42-0, and beat Florida Atlantic 13 years earlier, 30-17.

“Playing at Ford Field is an exciting opportunity for Spartan football,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller via statement on the upcoming game. “The 2023 game proved that this can be a successful and enjoyable venture. I heard from fans, donors, students, and media, all of whom universally raved about their experience at Ford Field. We witnessed what the Detroit Lions experience every game, that Ford Field can be a tremendous home field advantage. Our student-athletes dream of playing in the NFL and to have the opportunity to play in that stadium is a thrill for them as well."

At this time, it is unclear what day the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) will move state championship games — usually set for that Thanksgiving weekend — but based on the release on this venue change, Haller implies that the state championships will still take place that weekend. The dates of those games are to be determined.

“We are very thankful for Ford Field and the Detroit Lions, and all their work to host this game. Beyond that, we’re grateful for our ongoing partnership with the MHSAA and their accommodations in shifting their weekend schedule. Together, we’re able to provide a great four-day weekend of football in a terrific setting.”

Michigan State season ticket holders will get priority order of tickets, and a section will be set aside for Michigan State students. Haller

"We are excited to welcome Michigan State Football back into Ford Field for another Spartan season finale," said Detroit Lions President and CEO, Rod Wood. "Thanksgiving and football have been a staple in Detroit for the past 91 years and this year will be a true celebration of the game at every level. It is an honor to connect all levels of the game by kicking off the weekend with the Lions and featuring the Big Ten and MHSAA State Championships throughout an amazing four days of football.”