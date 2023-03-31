Michigan State hires Robyn Fralick as women's basketball head coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State women’s basketball hired Bowling Green State University’s Robyn Fralick as head coach, the school announced Friday.

Fralick had spent the past five seasons coaching the Falcons to an 88-73 record and three postseason appearances. Bowling Green finished this season 31-7, matching the school and Mid-American Conference records for most wins in a single season.

“Her resume speaks for itself, both in the historic success and championships she captured at Ashland and the job she did turning around the program at Bowling Green, not only capturing a championship but also creating an expectation of postseason success,” Michigan State vice president and athletics director Alan Haller said.

Fralick replaces Suzy Merchant, who stepped down from the program for health reasons after 16 seasons.

Ashland women’s basketball went 267-59 and won two national championships over the 10 years Fralick spent as head coach and an assistant.

She will be introduced at a news conference next week.

“My family and I are so grateful for this new journey,” said Fralick, who grew up just outside of campus. “It is an honor to return home to East Lansing to join the Spartan community.”