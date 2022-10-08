Watch Now
Michigan State’s Jaden Mangham carted off against Ohio State

Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham gives a thumbs up as he is carted off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 6:32 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 18:32:40-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham was carted off the field with an injury against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

Mangham appeared to take the brunt of a collision when he tackled Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson late in the first quarter.

Mangham, a freshman, was put on a backboard and placed on the back of a cart, where Henderson gave him an encouraging tap. As the cart approached the tunnel, Mangham flashed a thumbs up for the cheering crowd.

Henderson, who is from Bingham Farms, Michigan, has been playing a larger role with Ohio STate this season since standout safety Xavier Henderson was hurt in the season-opener.

