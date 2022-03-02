Watch
Michigan State's James Piot to make first PGA Tour start this week

FILE James Piot
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE -- In this file photo from Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, Michigan State golfer James Piot tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of an NCAA golf tournament in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
FILE James Piot
Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 02, 2022
(WXYZ) — Michigan State golfer and U.S. Amateur Champion James Piot will make his first-ever start on the PGA Tour this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Piot, 23, from Canton, will play Bay Hill with a 1:19 p.m. tee time in the first round on Thursday. He'll start off hole No. 10 and play with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Davis Thompson. He'll play with those two again on Friday with an 8:49 a.m. tee time off No. 1.

Last summer, Piot became the first-ever U.S. Amateur Champion from Michigan when he defeated Austin Greaser 2&1 at Oakmont Country Club. Despite trailing, he won four straight holes and five out of his last six to seal the match.

