Michigan State's James Piot to make first PGA Tour start this week

(WXYZ) — Michigan State golfer and U.S. Amateur Champion James Piot will make his first-ever start on the PGA Tour this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Piot, 23, from Canton, will play Bay Hill with a 1:19 p.m. tee time in the first round on Thursday. He'll start off hole No. 10 and play with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Davis Thompson. He'll play with those two again on Friday with an 8:49 a.m. tee time off No. 1.

Last summer, Piot became the first-ever U.S. Amateur Champion from Michigan when he defeated Austin Greaser 2&1 at Oakmont Country Club. Despite trailing, he won four straight holes and five out of his last six to seal the match.