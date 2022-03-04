Watch
Sports

Actions

Michigan State's late-season struggles continue with loss to Ohio State

Joey Brunk, Julius Marble
Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State's Joey Brunk, right, works against Michigan State's Julius Marble during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Joey Brunk, Julius Marble
Posted at 9:32 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 21:32:37-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Malaki Branham scored 22 points and No. 23 Ohio State snapped a two-game losing streak with an 80-69 win over Michigan State on Thursday night.

Branham scored 15 points in the second half and finished 9 for 16 from the floor.

The Buckeyes (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten) made their first five shots and sped to a 13-0 lead in the first 2:47.

Michigan State (19-11, 10-9) rallied and closed within two points with 8:11 remaining in the first half.

Ohio State closed the opening period with a 16-8 run for a 43-33 lead at halftime. The Spartans never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Joey Brunk added 18 for Ohio State, while Jamari Wheeler finished with 16 points, tying his career high with four 3-pointers.

Gabe Brown led Michigan State with 13 points, and Marcus Bingham Jr. added 11.

The Spartans shot 45% from the field overall and 50% from 3-point range. They outrebounded the Buckeyes 30-26.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans suffered their third loss to a ranked opponent in five games, and the seventh in nine games overall.

Ohio State: After consecutive losses in which they shot less than 38.6% from the field, the Buckeyes bounced back to shoot 54.7%, their best in 12 games.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Maryland on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts Michigan on Sunday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!