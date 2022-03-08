Watch
Michigan State's Nia Clouden declares for WNBA Draft

Al Goldis/AP
Michigan State's Nia Clouden plays against Maryland during an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Posted at 6:18 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 18:18:06-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan State senior guard Nia Clouden announced Tuesday she plans to enter the 2022 WNBA Draft.

In a message posted to Twitter, Clouden thanked family and friends, teammates, head coach Suzy Merchant, and Spartan fans.

"The green and white has served me well and I will continue to make you proud," said Clouden.

Clouden was the Spartans' leading scorer this season, averaging 20.0 points per game. She set a Michigan State women's basketball record with a 50-point performance in a double-OT loss to Florida Gulf Coast in December.

