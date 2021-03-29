Michigan State's Rocket Watts enters transfer portal

Michigan State's Rocket Watts is looking for a new school.

The sophomore guard entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Watts shared a message on social media on Monday.

"Coaching staff, I want to let you know how much I appreciate you investing your time into me," he said in a statement. "It's been an amazing experience from beginning to end. You all are role models and live as an example of how to persevere in difficulty."

Tom Izzo landed Watts, who was a big-time recruit in the 2019 class. Two years later, Izzo admits it's a mutual decision as Watts moves on.

"The way we live our lives and how we operate were drastically changed by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year," Izzo said in a statement. "Even under normal circumstances, making a change like we did this year with Rocket would have been challenging. In preparation for last season, we had asked Rocket to take on a new role. It’s the type of position change where a spring, summer and fall of practice would have been extremely beneficial for him. Unfortunately, the pandemic created circumstances beyond anyone’s control. As a result, he didn’t get the necessary practice time, which put him in a difficult and challenging situation."

Watts switched to point guard this season, but never seemed comfortable in the role.

"After several discussions over the past week, we mutually agreed that he may benefit from a fresh start elsewhere and is putting his name in the transfer portal. Rocket has made progress in all facets of his life, especially making tremendous strides academically. We appreciate the contributions he’s made over the last two years and wish Rocket nothing but the best in his future. He’ll always be part of the Spartan Family," Izzo added.