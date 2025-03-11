Michigan State's Tom Izzo named Big Ten coach of the year

(WXYZ) — Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has been named the Big Ten Coach of the Year, the conference announced on Tuesday.

This is Izzo's fourth time being named coach of the year and his first since 2012. He was also honored in 1998 and 2009.

Izzo led the Spartans to a 26-5 overall record and 17-3 in the conference, the best in the Big Ten. He also became the winningest coach in the Big Ten earlier this year.

Michigan State is the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will play their first game on March 14.

