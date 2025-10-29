Michigan takes over college hockey: In-state teams claim top 3 spots in national ranking

(WXYZ) — Three teams from Michigan are atop the college hockey rankings as the season gets underway.

The rankings from USCHO.com have Michigan State, Michigan and Western Michigan ranked first, second and third in the country.

The Spartans had 45 first-place votes, according to the latest rankings, and have a 5-1 record. Michigan had two first-place votes with a 7-1 record and the defending champion Western Michigan Broncos have a 4-2 record.

The Broncos and Wolverines faced off last week, with the Wolverines taking the first game in Ann Arbor 4-0, and Western getting the second game in Kalamazoo with a 5-2 win

Michigan takes on Notre Dame in back-to-back games this weekend; the Spartans take on Penn State, ranked No. 4, in back-to-back games on Nov. 7-8; and the Broncos face St. Cloud State on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.