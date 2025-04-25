Michigan tight end Colston Loveland selected by Chicago Bears with 10th pick in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WXYZ) — With the 10th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.

A native of Gooding, Idaho, Loveland appeared in 39 games across three seasons with the Wolverines. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns in his collegiate career. In the 2023 season when Michigan won the National Championship, Loveland was Michigan's second-leading receiver, racking up 45 catches for 649 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games.

Here's a list of Loveland's accomplishments at Michigan:

• All-American (second team, 2024)

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023; second team media, 2023-24; second team coaches, 2024)

• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2024)

• Mackey Award Finalist (2024)

• Offensive and Co-Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)

• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)

• Has appeared in 39 games at tight end with 24 starts

Loveland is now the third Michigan tight end to be drafted since 2020, joining Luke Schoonmaker (2023, Dallas Cowboys) and A.J. Barner (2024, Seattle Seahawks).

RELATED: Watch our pre-draft coverage on Loveland