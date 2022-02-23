Michigan to add ex-QB Denard Robinson to staff, reports say

(WXYZ) — Former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson is coming back to Ann Arbor to join Jim Harbaugh's staff.

The news was first reported by Ant Wright of On3 and later reported by other outlets.

According to On3, Robinson will serve as the assistant director of player personnel. An official announcement is expected soon.

Robinson, 31, played quarterback at Michigan from 2009-2012 and appeared in 47 games for the Wolverines. He holds the single-season record for total offensive yards in a season with 4,272 in 2010. He played four seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars after college.

In 2019, Robinson was hired as an offensive analyst special teams assistant at Jacksonville University. He then joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.