Michigan to make 21st appearance in Rose Bowl Game for first meeting with Alabama since 2012

Top-seeded Michigan will face Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal to be played as the 110th edition of the Rose Bowl Game. The college football powerhouses haven't faced each other since the season opener of 2012. The Crimson Tide routed the Wolverines in Arlington, Texas, in that matchup. Michigan is in the Rose Bowl Game for the 21st time, while Alabama is making its seventh appearance in the New Year's Day classic. Michigan is the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff after going 13-0. Alabama earned the final spot in the playoff by knocking off Georgia in the SEC title game.

No. 1 Michigan (13-0, Big Ten) vs No. 5 Alabama (12-1, SEC), Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Pasadena, California

TOP PLAYERS

Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe, 2,718 yards passing, 23 touchdowns, six interceptions.

Michigan: RB Blake Corum, 1,028 yards rushing, 24 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Alabama: Upset No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game, ending the Bulldogs' 29-game winning streak and extending its own win streak to 11. Outmaneuvered unbeaten Florida State for the final CFP spot, earning the Tide's eighth berth in 10 years.

Michigan: Shut out Iowa in the Big Ten title game to complete a dominant season. Ascended to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time since winning the 1997 national title. Headed to third CFP appearance.

LAST TIME

Alabama 41, Michigan 14 in the 2012 season opener played in Arlington, Texas. (Sept. 1, 2012)

BOWL HISTORY

Alabama: Seventh appearance in the Rose Bowl, 20th consecutive season with a bowl game.

Michigan: 21st appearance in the Rose Bowl, but first in 17 years since January 2007.

___

