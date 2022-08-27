Watch Now
Michigan to name starting QB after two games: McNamara to start Week 1, McCarthy to start Week 2

(AP)
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) warms up before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Posted at 6:17 PM, Aug 27, 2022
(WXYZ) —  Jim Harbaugh is making quarterback plans public heading into the season.

Cade McNamara will start Week 1 vs. Colorado State and JJ McCarthy will start Week 2 vs. Hawaii.

Then they'll make a decision on starter and backup, Harbaugh said in a statement released on Saturday.

"It's a great thing for our team but there's only one ball and only one quarterback can be out there at a time. So we're not ready to say who that starting quarterback is," Harbaugh said.

McNamara was Michigan's starter in 2021, leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance. McCarthy, the highly-touted recruit, played throughout the season.

"Both quarterbacks have played great," Harbaugh said of their camp performances.

