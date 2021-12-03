Michigan to wear jersey patch for Big Ten Championship honoring Oxford victims

(WXYZ) — Michigan announced it will wear a jersey patch in Saturday's Big Ten Championship paying tribute to the victims of Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School.

"We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities," the team Tweeted Thursday night. "#OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong."

The team says the shape of the patch is meant to reflect Oxford's 'block O' logo, the 'TM 42' is for Oxford football player Tate Myre, and the four hearts represent Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling, who lost their lives as a result of the shooting.