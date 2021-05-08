Michigan tops Louisville, advances to NCAA women's field hockey championship

(WXYZ) -- Katie Anderson scored in the sixth round of a shootout and Michigan beat Louisville 2-1 on Friday to advance to the NCAA women's field hockey championship.

.@umichfldhockey is headed to the national championship game!!!! pic.twitter.com/OcEWcK6rII — Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 7, 2021

Anouk Veen scored for the Wolverines in the third quarter, her fourth goal of the season.

The Wolverines (15-2) advance to face top-seeded North Carolina (18-1) in the championship game on Sunday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU.)

Michigan's last title game appearance was 2001, the same year it won its lone national championship.