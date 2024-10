(WXYZ) — The battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy will take place under the lights at Michigan Stadium next weekend.

Michigan State vs. No. 24 Michigan will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on Big Ten Network, the teams announced on Monday.

The Wolverines are 4-2 and will be coming off a game against No. 22 Illinois on Oct. 19.

The Spartans are 3-3 and will be coming off a game against Iowa. Both teams were on a bye week last weekend.