Watch
Sports

Actions

Michigan vs. Villanova in the Sweet 16: How to watch, odds and more

Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks NCAA Michigan Tennessee Basktball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Darron Cummings/AP
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1), and Eli Brooks (55) celebrate after they defeated Tennessee in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks NCAA Michigan Tennessee Basktball
Posted at 7:32 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 07:32:42-04

(WXYZ) — The No. 11 Michigan Wolverines made it to the Sweet 16 and will take on the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats in the South Bracket of the men's NCAA March Madness tournament.

Michigan got to the sweet 16 after taking down No. 6 Colorado State 75-63 in the first round, and upsetting No. 3 Tennessee in the second round 76-68.

Now, they're aiming to go to the Elite 8 with a win over Villanova.

It's happening at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, and the game is set to take place at 7:29 p.m. You can catch the game on TBS or the NCAA's website, and you can listen to it on WWJ AM950.

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite in the matchup with the over/under hovering around 135 points depending on what program used.

If Michigan wins, they'll take on the winner of No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston in the Elite 8 on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!