Michigan wins NCAA women's gymnastics national championship, first in school history

(WXYZ) -- Michigan scored a program-record 198.2500 Saturday to win the NCAA women's gymnastics national championship in Fort Worth, Texas.

The title is the Wolverines' first in program history.

2021 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!



With a PROGRAM-BEST 198.2500, the Wolverines win their first-ever National Championship!!!!#FiredUp #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kfAiV8l5FU — Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 17, 2021

Oklahoma placed second with an overall score of 198.1625, followed by Utah with 197.9875 and Florida with 197.1375.

"I'm so proud of this team," Michigan head coach Bev Plocki said in an interview with ABC. "And I'm so happy for the sacrifices and the hard work and everything they put into it this season."

"It means the world," Michigan sophomore Sierra Brooks told ABC. "Our team has talked about this for so long. Even waking up this morning, we were so eager to be out there because we knew we could do it, and we did it. We're national champions, and that's...it's crazy. I'm so excited for this team."