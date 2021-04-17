Watch
Michigan wins NCAA women's gymnastics national championship, first in school history

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Strasen/AP
Michigan gymnasts celebrate with the national championship trophy after the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
Michigan NCAA Womens Gymnastics Championships
Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 18:14:54-04

(WXYZ) -- Michigan scored a program-record 198.2500 Saturday to win the NCAA women's gymnastics national championship in Fort Worth, Texas.

The title is the Wolverines' first in program history.

Oklahoma placed second with an overall score of 198.1625, followed by Utah with 197.9875 and Florida with 197.1375.

"I'm so proud of this team," Michigan head coach Bev Plocki said in an interview with ABC. "And I'm so happy for the sacrifices and the hard work and everything they put into it this season."

"It means the world," Michigan sophomore Sierra Brooks told ABC. "Our team has talked about this for so long. Even waking up this morning, we were so eager to be out there because we knew we could do it, and we did it. We're national champions, and that's...it's crazy. I'm so excited for this team."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

