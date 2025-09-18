Michigan women's hoops set to face Niele Ivey & Notre Dame at Wayne State Fieldhouse this fall

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan women's basketball team will be facing Notre Dame in the 2025 Shamrock Classic in Detroit this fall, the program announced on Thursday morning.

The game will happen on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Wayne State Fieldhouse. The game is set to tip off at 4 p.m., and will air on NBC.

This is an NCAA tournament rematch, as the Fighting Irish beat the Wolverines, 76-55, in the Round of 32 of the NCAA tournament last season.

Michigan is coached by Kim Barnes Arico, the all-time winningest coach in Michigan basketball history. Barnes Arico has led the Wolverines to seven straight NCAA tournaments, dating back to 2018, with the Wolverines appearing in the Elite Eight in 2022.

Notre Dame is coached by Niele Ivey, who played for the Detroit Shock in 2005. Her son, Jaden, was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2022.

Watch our past story: Jaden and Niele Ivey living out a dream, together

Jaden Ivey and mom Niele Ivey living out a dream, together

Tickets for this non-conference match-up go on sale on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. You can request to have notices of Michigan tickets emailed directly to you at this link.