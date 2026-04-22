Michigan women's hoops set to host UConn to start home-and-home series

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan women's basketball team is set to host the University of Connecticut Huskies in November as the first game in a home-and-home series, the program announced on Wednesday morning.

UConn is the second-winningest program in all of women's college basketball, posting a 1341-327 record since its first season in 1974-75. The Huskies are the only program in the sport with a winning percentage above 80 percent (80.4 percent) and have won more titles than any other program (12), winning most recently in 2025.

Michigan and UConn played each other for the first time in Uncasville, Connecticut, last season, with the Huskies winning, 70-67.

As part of the series, the Wolverines will travel to Storrs to play the Huskies in 2027-28.

The Wolverines were nearly perfect at the Crisler Center last season, going 17-1 at home, including wins in the first and second round of the NCAA tournament.

Coming off of an Elite Eight appearance, the Wolverines — who have not made a Final Four in program history — return their top five scorers from last season (Olivia Olson, Syla Swords, Mila Holloway, Te'Yala Delfosse, Ashley Sofilkanich.

Upper bowl tickets for this year's game on Thursday, Nov. 5, can be purchased at this link.