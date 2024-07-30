Michigander on US women's rugby sevens team that won its first Olympic medal

Alex Sedrick ran most of the length of the field to give the U.S. women a first Olympic rugby sevens medal with a stunning stoppage-time comeback win over Australia in the bronze-medal match.

The 2016 champion Australians were leading 12-7 with seconds remaining and deep in U.S. territory.

The ball went to Sedrick and she bumped off two tacklers before racing all the way to the other end to spark jubilation for the Americans.

The Americans rushed onto the field to celebrate the 14-12 victory. The U.S. women reached the Olympic semifinals for the first time and lost to defending champion New Zealand.

One of the team members, Alena Olsen, is from Michigan. The 28-year-old is from Grand Rapids and graduated from the University of Michigan.