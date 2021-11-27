Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson sets school record for single-season sacks

(WXYZ) — Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has played a massive role on the Wolverines' defense all season, and on Saturday against Ohio State, he set a school record.

Hutchinson had three sacks for Michigan during the game, which gave him 13 sacks for the season, setting the record for the most sacks in a single season in Michigan history.

He took over the No. 1 spot from legendary Michigan defensive end LaMarr Woodley, who held the record with 12 sacks in 2006.

Hutchinson is a captain for the Wolverines and his dad also played for Michigan in the early 90s.

"This is the best moment of my life," Hutchinson said after the game in an interview.