Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Michigan's battle-tested secondary ready for battle with Washington's prolific passer, Michael Penix Jr.

Michigan's secondary is ready for battle with Washington's prolific passer, Michael Penix Jr. | Brad Galli has more from NRG Stadium
APTOPIX Ohio St Michigan Football
Posted at 12:02 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 00:02:53-05

HOUSTON — Michigan's battle-tested secondary is ready for battle with Washington's prolific passer, Michael Penix Jr. | Brad Galli has more from NRG Stadium

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Championship coverage from Houston!