Michigan's David Ojabo reportedly suffers leg injury at pro day

(AP)
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Posted at 1:05 PM, Mar 18, 2022
(WXYZ) — Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo suffered an injury during Michigan's Pro Day in Ann Arbor on Friday.

Ojabo, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft next month, went down and was reportedly clutching his left leg.

7 Action Sports' Jeanna Trotman said guys coming out of the pro day couldn't see what happened.

Ojabo was a first-team All Big Ten player last season and had 11 sacks, 35 tackles and five forced fumbles on a dominant defense with Aidan Hutchinson.

NFL.com reports that all 32 teams were represented at the pro day, including Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Texas Head Coach Lovie Smith.

