Michigan's David Ojabo reportedly suffers leg injury at pro day

(WXYZ) — Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo suffered an injury during Michigan's Pro Day in Ann Arbor on Friday.

Ojabo, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft next month, went down and was reportedly clutching his left leg.

7 Action Sports' Jeanna Trotman said guys coming out of the pro day couldn't see what happened.

The guys coming out after pro day said they couldn’t really see what happened with David Ojabo. Josh Ross talking about how unfortunate it was to see him get injured- he said he will make the most of his opportunity whenever he gets it. Depending on severity- maybe not this year. — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 18, 2022

Ojabo was a first-team All Big Ten player last season and had 11 sacks, 35 tackles and five forced fumbles on a dominant defense with Aidan Hutchinson.

NFL.com reports that all 32 teams were represented at the pro day, including Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Texas Head Coach Lovie Smith.