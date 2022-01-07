Michigan's Daxton Hill, Hassan Haskins declare for NFL Draft

The changes to Michigan's roster continue, with two more players declaring for the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Safety Daxton Hill is leaving after his junior season, and running back Hassan Haskins made official his intentions to enter the draft.

Both players posted their decisions on Instagram.

“I would like to thank God for placing me at the University of Michigan and for giving me an opportunity to represent myself and my family,” Hill posted. “My experience will be remembered forever because of how I was welcomed into the Michigan Family."

Hill was a highly-touted recruit who played a team-high 739 snaps in 2021. He had two interceptions, which tied for the team lead. He also collected 69 tackles.

Michigan has already lost defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, and Christopher Hinton to the draft.