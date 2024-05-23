Michigan's first-ever PGA Tour Superstore opening in Novi on July 27

Michigan's first-ever PGA Tour Superstore is opening in Novi later this year, according to officials.

We're told the store, located at the intersection of 8 Mile and Haggerty roads, will open on July 27 at 9 a.m.

The 42,000 square-foot facility will feature four practice and play hitting bays, a 1,333 square foot putting green, sell golf equipment, accessories, and tennis and pickleball equipment and apparel.

“Our customer-experience mentality is unmatched in the golf specialty retail business,” PGA Tour Superstore President Jill Spiegel said in a statement. “Combine that with our professional expertise, interactive environment and everything needed to play, we inspire beginners to avid golfers to have fun and enjoy the game.”

Golfers will also be able to get club fitting and lessons, plus other services like repairs, regripping and more.

“Michigan is one of the leading golf destinations in the country and as a Detroit-native, I’m thrilled we are about to be a part of this special community,” Spiegel added.

The company, which is part of the Blank Family of Business from Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, has targeted a Detroit expansion for the past five years, according to the company.