Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Michigan State's Malik Hall named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Hunter Dickinson NCAA Michigan Tennessee Basktball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Darron Cummings/AP
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after hitting a basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Hunter Dickinson NCAA Michigan Tennessee Basktball
Malik Hall, Xavier Johnson Indiana Michigan State Basketball
Posted at 4:13 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 16:13:34-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson and Michigan State forward Malik Hall were among the players named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Men's Basketball Team on Thursday.

Dickinson was a unanimous selection, as was Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.

Also earning Big Ten preseason honors were Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., Iowa forward Kris Murray, Minnesota forward Jamison Battle, Penn State guard Jalen Pickett, Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi, Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn, and Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!