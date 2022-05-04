Michigan's JJ McCarthy, Ronnie Bell headline Wolverine Weekend at Grand Traverse Resort

(WXYZ) — Michigan's football team will be making a summer trip across the state in late July.

Ahead of the team trip, a trio of Wolverines will be getting a taste of northern Michigan at Grand Traverse Resort's Wolverine Weekend.

JJ McCarthy, Ronnie Bell, and Ryan Hayes headline the three-day event featuring golf, a meet-and-greet, and dinner June 17-19 in Traverse City. Author John U. Bacon will serve as the keynote speaker at the Saturday dinner.

