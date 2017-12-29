Michigans' Winovich goes Orange for Chad Tough

WXYZ - We know by now that sports can be used as a powerful tool, to take a stand, try to make a point and even impact change.



This Monday during the Outback Bowl, you’ll see Michigan in the typical maize and blue on the field but a few of the players and coaching staff will be sporting another color, all thanks to the generosity of a fan base for a cause that continues to grow.



Players are in and out of Schembechler Hall on a daily basis, but a few months ago, redshirt junior Chase Winovich saw Tammi Carr, of the Chad Tough Foundation.



“I remember that day when Chase came up to the window, I was in the Chad Tough car and he knocked on my window and said ‘Hi, I’m Chase Winovich and I want to do something to help you guys raise money for DIPG,’ and that’s how it started, and he really took the lead after that,” Tammi Carr recalled.



Winovich already owns luscious locks, but he decided he’d make a splash.



If $15,000 was raised, Chase would go orange.



Other players got on board to, challenging the Michigan faithful to reach higher, Grant Newsome, Mo Hurst, Devin Bush and Josh Mettellus all help push the donations to top 100,000. Defensive coordinator

Don Browns mustache, also will sport the secondary color.



The fact it’s grown this big in just over a week has been stunning.



“I knew the Michigan community was strong and I knew people cared but I just didn’t know to that extent and it’s not about me necessarily but I’m just so happy in my heart and filled with love to see people on Christmas Day just donating thousands of dollars when they could be spending time with their families, it’s just an awesome feeling I was shocked,” Winovich added.



“It’s exciting for us to see young people using the platform that hey have to do something good,” Carr added.



But that’s not where the money ends, Michigan regent Ron Weiser is going to match the total donations further cementing that the Chad Tough Foundation’s drive for a cure is still a top priority for the Michigan community.



“We know, we believe that one day, because of all these pieces coming together, that one day, during our lifetime that there will be a cure for DIPG,” Carr stated.



If you want to donate you can do so by clicking here.