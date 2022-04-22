Miguel Cabrera aims at 3,000, Tigers open three-game series vs. Rockies

Miguel Cabrera tries again for his 3,000th career hit when the Detroit Tigers take on Colorado Friday at Comerica Park.

The 39-year-old star needs one more hit to become the 33rd major leaguer to reach the milestone and the first from Venezuela to do it. Cabrera is set to face a fellow Venezuelan, Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela, in the series opener.

Cabrera went 0 for 3, striking out twice, and stayed at 2,999 hits in a 3-0 win over the Yankees on Thursday. He drew an intentional walk in the eighth inning, prompting loud booing and chanting from Detroit fans.

Cabrera insisted multiple times that he had no problem with the strategic move by New York manager Aaron Boone. The Tigers led 1-0 and had runners at second and third when Cabrera was walked.

“That’s the beautiful game of baseball,” Cabrera said.