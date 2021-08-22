Watch
Miguel Cabrera hits 500th career home run, 28th major league player to reach milestone

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera bats against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 2:48 PM, Aug 22, 2021
(WXYZ) -- Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career home run Sunday afternoon, becoming the 28th player in major league history to reach the milestone.

Cabrera hit the solo homer, his 13th home run of the season, in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Cabrera joins Albert Pujols (fifth on the all-time list) as the only active MLB players with 500 or more career home runs. Cabrera hit the first 138 home runs of his career with the Marlins before joining the Tigers in 2008.

Eddie Murray, with 504 home runs, is the next player ahead of Cabrera on the career list.

Cabrera popped out to foul territory in the first inning and grounded out in the fourth.

