Miguel Cabrera hits 500th career home run, 28th major league player to reach milestone

(WXYZ) -- Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career home run Sunday afternoon, becoming the 28th player in major league history to reach the milestone.

Cabrera hit the solo homer, his 13th home run of the season, in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Congrats, @MiguelCabrera! pic.twitter.com/ajmOAbVeZg — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 22, 2021

Cabrera joins Albert Pujols (fifth on the all-time list) as the only active MLB players with 500 or more career home runs. Cabrera hit the first 138 home runs of his career with the Marlins before joining the Tigers in 2008.

Eddie Murray, with 504 home runs, is the next player ahead of Cabrera on the career list.

Miguel Cabrera becomes the 28th player in @MLB history to hit 500 career homers. 👏 pic.twitter.com/yOiaOSrBR0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 22, 2021

Cabrera popped out to foul territory in the first inning and grounded out in the fourth.