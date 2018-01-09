Miguel Cabrera, Leyland, Trammell among those scheduled for TigerFest

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Tigers unveiled a list of nearly three dozen current and former players and coaches who are scheduled to attend the 23rd annual TigerFest at Comerica Park later this month.

Among those are Miguel Cabrera, Hall of Fame Electee Alan Trammell, Michael Fulmer, Jim Leyland and more.

TigerFest returns to Comerica Park on Saturday, Jan. 27 and tickets are on sale now. They are $29 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Everyone attending will get a free pair of TigerFest earmuffs.

Check out the entire list below.

Current players/coaches

  • Ron Gardenhire
  • Miguel Cabrera
  • Nick Castellanos
  • Jose Iglesias
  • Michael Fulmer
  • Matthew Boyd
  • Daniel Norris
  • Shane Greene
  • Alex Wilson
  • Jacoby Jones
  • Joe Jimenez
  • Jeimer Cadelario

Former Tigers

  • Alan Trammell
  • Jim Leyland
  • Todd Jones
  • Brandon Inge
  • Craig Monroe
  • Rod Allen
  • Don Kelly

