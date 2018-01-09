Miguel Cabrera, Leyland, Trammell among those scheduled for TigerFest

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Tigers unveiled a list of nearly three dozen current and former players and coaches who are scheduled to attend the 23rd annual TigerFest at Comerica Park later this month.

Among those are Miguel Cabrera, Hall of Fame Electee Alan Trammell, Michael Fulmer, Jim Leyland and more.

TigerFest returns to Comerica Park on Saturday, Jan. 27 and tickets are on sale now. They are $29 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Everyone attending will get a free pair of TigerFest earmuffs.

Check out the entire list below.

Current players/coaches

Ron Gardenhire

Miguel Cabrera

Nick Castellanos

Jose Iglesias

Michael Fulmer

Matthew Boyd

Daniel Norris

Shane Greene

Alex Wilson

Jacoby Jones

Joe Jimenez

Jeimer Cadelario

Former Tigers