Miguel Cabrera, Leyland, Trammell among those scheduled for TigerFest

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Tigers unveiled a list of nearly three dozen current and former players and coaches who are scheduled to attend the 23rd annual TigerFest at Comerica Park later this month.
Among those are Miguel Cabrera, Hall of Fame Electee Alan Trammell, Michael Fulmer, Jim Leyland and more.
TigerFest returns to Comerica Park on Saturday, Jan. 27 and tickets are on sale now. They are $29 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Everyone attending will get a free pair of TigerFest earmuffs.
Check out the entire list below.
Current players/coaches
Ron Gardenhire
Miguel Cabrera
Nick Castellanos
Jose Iglesias
Michael Fulmer
Matthew Boyd
Daniel Norris
Shane Greene
Alex Wilson
Jacoby Jones
Joe Jimenez
Jeimer Cadelario
Former Tigers
Alan Trammell
Jim Leyland
Todd Jones
Brandon Inge
Craig Monroe
Rod Allen
Don Kelly
