Detroit's Miguel Cabrera was presented a key to the city of Lakeland, Florida, before his final spring training game Sunday, which the Tigers won 11-10 over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The two-time AL MVP and four-time batting champion has said he intends to retire after the 2023 season, his 16th with the Tigers and 21st overall.

The 39-year-old slugger received a standing ovation before and after his final at-bat at Joker Marchant Stadium, flying out to left field to finish 0 for 3 with a strikeout.