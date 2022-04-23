Miguel Cabrera reaches 3,000 career hits, 33rd player in major league history

(WXYZ) — Miguel Cabrera reached the 3,000 career hits milestone Saturday at Comerica Park, becoming the 33rd player in major league history to do so.

Cabrera's 3,000th hit came on a single in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies.

VIDEO: He does it on his first at-bat. Miguel Cabrera reaches 3,000 career hits.



Comerica Park goes wild, his name is chanted, and the 2,999 sign finally gets changed.



A fan by me said, “oh my God, I love this moment.” #Tigers pic.twitter.com/Q7ldJN1o6S — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) April 23, 2022

The game was briefly halted for an on-field celebration that included members of Cabrera's family. Cabrera later returned to the field for a curtain call from the Comerica Park crowd at the end of the inning.

Nearby at Little Caesars Arena, Cabrera's milestone at-bat was shown live to the crowd watching the Penguins-Red Wings game.

Cabrera becomes the seventh player in major league history with at least 3,000 career hits and 500 career home runs.

“I was dreaming of this moment,” Cabrera told reporters earlier in the week. “When I was in the dugout I was thinking like, `Wow.’”

Cabrera ties Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente on the list of career hits leaders, and joins Hall of Famers Ty Cobb and Al Kaline as the only Detroit Tigers players to reach the 3,000 hit milestone. Cabrera and Albert Pujols are the only active major league players with at least 3,000 career hits.

Following Cabrera's 3,000th hit, the Tigers played a video with messages from other players to reach the milestone.

“He’s going to go down as one of the best hitters of all time," Hall of Famer Alan Trammell said Friday. “He realizes that it’s getting toward the end, but he still has something left in the tank. When it’s all said and done this year, I think he’s going to have a heck of a year.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.