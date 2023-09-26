Miguel Cabrera returns for his final series in Detroit this week

(WXYZ) — There are just six games left in Miguel Cabrera's legendary career, and he'll play his final six games in front of Tigers fans at Comerica Park.

Detroit takes on The Kansas City Royals Tuesday-Thursday and then the Cleveland Guardians on Friday-Sunday, and from Sept. 29-Oct.1, it will be Miggy Celebration Weekend.

Miggy was just 25 years old when he joined the Tigers back in 2008. This is his 16th season with the team, and those years have brought some incredible memories and records.

Who could forget when Cabrera won the Triple Crown in 2012 when he lead the American League with a .330 batting average, 44 home runs and 139 RBIs. He was the first Triple Crown winner since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

He also won the American League MVP in 2012 and 2013, is a 12-time All-Star and seven-time Silver Slugger winner.

On April 23, 2002, Cabrera became the 33rd player in MLB history to reach the 3,000 hit mark, and is only the seventh player in history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

During Miggy Celebration Weekend, there will be celebrations every day.

On Friday, Sept. 29, there will be a Party in the Park, all fans will receive a commemorative Miggy Comic Book Cover, plus the first-ever drone show at the end of the game.

Saturday will include a pre-game ceremony to honor Miggy with guest speakers, gifts and more. The first 15,000 fans will receive a Miguel Cabrera Print-All-Over t-shirt. Finally, Sunday, Oct. 1 will his final game. All fans will receive a Miguel Cabrera in-set giveaway.