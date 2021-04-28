Miguel Cabrera says White Sox accused Tigers of sign-stealing

(WXYZ) -- Miguel Cabrera explained Wednesday his verbal exchange with Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal in Tuesday's 5-2 win was the result of sign-stealing accusations.

"(Madrigal) tried to tell the catcher and the pitcher we passed a sign," Cabrera said. "I mean, come on, that's (expletive.) We don't play that game. You need to (show some) respect. You don't need to show me or somebody...try to say we passed the sign from second. Come on, get the (expletive) out of here."

Cabrera said even if it's related to manager AJ Hinch's past in Houston, he wants the accusations to stop.

"We don't play that game. That's why I said something to him right away. Everybody's paranoid about all that stuff right now. They need to respect that, because the next day, if you didn't say that, the next day, gonna (be a) hit by pitch or something like that. We don't play that game. We respect the game."