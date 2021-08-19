Miguel Cabrera stuck at 499; Angels rally to beat Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcame an eight-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 13-10 on Thursday.

Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings. He had multiple hits for the first time since Aug. 11, when he hit homer No. 499. He grounded out with a chance to reach the milestone and pull the Tigers within a run in the eighth, finishing the day 2 of 5.

Mike Mayers (4-4) pitched a perfect seventh and Austin Warren earned his first save with two perfect innings.

Michael Fulmer (5-5) took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk in the pivotal eighth inning.

While Cabrera could not clear the fence for the 500th time in his career, teammates Zack Short, Jeimer Candelario and Willi Castro hit solo homers.

Jonathan Schoop’s RBI double — his third hit — gave the Tigers an eight-run cushion that wasn’t enough.

Los Angeles scored six runs — two on one of Brandon Marsh’s two triples — in the sixth inning and added one in the seventh to cut it to 10-9.

After Stassi’s line drive over the left-field wall put Los Angeles ahead 11-9, Shohei Ohtani had a sacrifice fly in the eighth to give the Angels a two-run lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Patrick Sandoval (back) went on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and the next morning, manager Joe Maddon didn’t sound as if he expects the LHP back soon.

“He’s not going to be pitching for a while,” Maddon said.

Tigers: C Eric Haase (abdominal strain) went on the 10-day injured list and OF Daz Cameron came off the list to take the roster spot.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Jaime Barria (2-1) was scheduled to start Friday at Cleveland, the third of five cities in a 10-game road trip that will include a game against the Indians on Sunday in the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander (2-2) was expected to be on the mound Friday night at Toronto, where the Blue Jays’ probable starter is LHP Robbie Ray (9-5). Detroit will also play a two-game series at St. Louis.