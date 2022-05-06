Watch
Miguel Cabrera passes Al Kaline on major league career hits list

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera sits in the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 10:17 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 23:12:11-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera passed Hall of Famer Al Kaline on the major league career hits list Thursday night.

Cabrera's fourth-inning single — his second hit of the night against the Houston Astros — was No. 3007. Cabrera added No. 3008 on a ninth-inning single.

"Al had often said that Miguel was the greatest hitter he had ever seen," Louise Kaline said in a statement on behalf of the Kaline family. "And I know Al would have been the first to congratulate his friend on this accomplishment with a handshake and of course, a big hug."

Kaline died in 2020 at age 85.

