Miguel Cabrera to Justin Verlander on Instagram: "Come back to you familia the D"

Justin Verlander is likely about to be a free agent for the first time in his career, and Miguel Cabrera has a message for his former teammate.

Chalk up this Instagram comment as more than just coincidence... right?

Verlander posted a video on Instagram, sharing his happiness in a "great throwing session."

Cabrera jumped in with a comment.

"Come back to you familia the D," he wrote on Thursday.

Verlander is recovering from Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the 2021 season. His deal with the Astros ends after the World Series, when they can make him a qualifying offer. In that case, Verlander can accept it and stay, or decline the offer to become a free agent.

"If you had told me a year and a half ago I would be able to feel this good again and that it wouldn’t even be the highlight of my day I woulda called you crazy," Verlander wrote. "But it wasn’t even the highlight of my hour."

The video featured his daughter running to him on the field. That's the highlight Verlander mentioned.

"She’s changed me to my core and I’m just so appreciative she’s been with me through this time in my life."

Check out the post here:

