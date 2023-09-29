Miguel Cabrera to serve in new role with the Detroit Tigers after final game

(WXYZ) — Miguel Cabrera won't be done with Detroit just yet! The Detroit Tigers announced that following Sunday's game, Cabrera will serve as Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations.

Miggy was just 25 years old when he joined the Tigers back in 2008. This is his 16th season with the team, and those years have brought some incredible memories and records.

Who could forget when Cabrera won the Triple Crown in 2012 when he lead the American League with a .330 batting average, 44 home runs and 139 RBIs. He was the first Triple Crown winner since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

He also won the American League MVP in 2012 and 2013, is a 12-time All-Star and seven-time Silver Slugger winner.

On April 23, 2002, Cabrera became the 33rd player in MLB history to reach the 3,000 hit mark, and is only the seventh player in history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

This Sunday, Oct. 1, will mark his final game.