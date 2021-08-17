Watch
Sports

Actions

Miguel Cabrera tries for 500 as Tigers open series with Angels

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jose Juarez/AP
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera grounds out to third against the Cleveland Indians in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Miguel Cabrera Indians Tigers Baseball
Posted at 4:04 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 16:04:44-04

ONE AWAY

Following an off day, Miguel Cabrera takes another swing at career homer No. 500 when the Detroit Tigers face Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.17 ERA) and the Los Angeles Angels at home.

Cabrera struck out twice and hit a shallow flyball Sunday as Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters before Harold Castro singled with two outs in the eighth inning of an 11-0 Indians victory.

-------

Los Angeles Angels (59-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (58-62, third in the AL Central)
Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (6-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -123, Angels +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head to play the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 33-27 on their home turf. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by Jeimer Candelario with a mark of .361.

The Angels are 27-31 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .416 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .639.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-3. Jose Cisnero recorded his first victory and Daz Cameron went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Detroit. Raisel Iglesias registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 65 RBIs and is batting .281.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 39 home runs and is slugging .639.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 3-7, .209 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Derek Hill: (ribcage), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Daz Cameron: (toe), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!