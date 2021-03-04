Miguel Cabrera's RBI double helps Tigers beat Blue Jays

(WXYZ) -- Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double in the Detroit Tigers' 8-2 spring training win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Cabrera doubled down the left-field line in the third inning to score Robbie Grossman. Cabrera also started at first base, something he's hoping to do as much as possible for Detroit this season.

"Miggy's a good first baseman," manager AJ Hinch said after the game. "I think people have gotten more comfortable with him not having the glove on his hand, but...he was pretty active. The ball will find you and we made it an active day for him. I was really happy for him."

Hinch added Cabrera would have the next couple of days off.

Spencer Turnbull pitched two innings in his first spring start for Detroit, giving up two earned runs on four hits, with a walk and three strikeouts.

"Really pleased with (my) stuff," Turnbull said. "Not super pleased with execution all the way around, but for the most part, I'm happy."