Mike Boynton Jr. named Michigan basketball head coach on 2-year deal

The University of Michigan has named Mike Boynton Jr. as the official men's basketball head coach on a two-year deal.

Athletics Director Warde Manuel made the announcement Friday. Boynton was previously appointed interim head coach following the departure of Dusty May.

Boynton will enter his third year in Ann Arbor after being on May's staff the past two seasons.

"Mike is a veteran assistant with strong head coaching experience and a clear understanding of the standard we expect at Michigan," Manuel said.

"Coach Boynton has demonstrated exceptional leadership, unwavering integrity, and a deep commitment to the development of student-athletes throughout his career," Michigan President Domenico Grasso added.

"I'm grateful to Warde for his confidence and thankful for the opportunity to lead this program," said Boynton said in a statement. "We have built a championship culture and a standard that everyone associated with this program takes great pride in. We have an outstanding group of players, and I'm excited to get to work and continue the success we've established together."

Boynton helped mentor four first-round NBA Draft selections in his first two seasons at Michigan, and served as the team's defensive coordinator.

Before arriving in Ann Arbor, he spent seven seasons as the head coach at Oklahoma State, and was the coach for Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham.