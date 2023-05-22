Watch Now
Miranda Lambert to perform at The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc

Posted at 7:40 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 07:40:44-04

Country music Superstar Miranda Lambert will headline the sixth annual Ally Community Concert, taking place in conjunction with The Ally Challenge this year.

The PGA TOUR Champions tournament will return to Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc Aug. 24-Aug. 27. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25.

This year, Lambert will perform on Saturday, Aug. 26 after the second round of The Ally Challenge. An announcement for Friday's concert is set to happen in the coming weeks.

“We know that fans have come to expect top talent at The Ally Challenge and Miranda Lambert and her legendary high-energy hits will cap off an amazing day of entertainment for the whole family,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally. “Her music has entertained audiences for decades and we hope to attract a sell-out crowd to welcome her to Warwick Hills.”

Fans can get access to the concert with the purchase of a tournament ticket.

“Thanks to the steadfast and enthusiastic support of Ally Financial, Saturday will once again be an epic day at Warwick Hills,” said Erin Stone, the tournament’s director of business development and community engagement. “Miranda Lambert is one of the biggest stars in country music and is sure to thrill fans at the Ally Community Concert. Plus, we’re excited to welcome back a full slate of fan destinations and activities throughout tournament week, including the return of The Concert @17.”

