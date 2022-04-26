Watch
MLB teams allowed to carry 14 pitchers through May 29

Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 5:35 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 17:35:33-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ association are allowing teams to have an additional pitcher for most of May.

MLB and the union said Tuesday that teams may carry as many as 14 pitchers from May 2-29, a change the league said was “for player health purposes.”

The sides had said March 31 that a 13-pitcher limit would be enforced starting May 2. Teams and the union announced then that the active roster limit would be 28 from opening day on April 7 through May 1, then revert to 26 on May 2. The larger size during the initial weeks was in response to the shortened spring training that followed the lockout.

The active roster size increases to 28 on Sept. 1.

