MLB teams to play all 29 opponents under '23 balanced sked

NEW YORK (AP) — Every Major League Baseball team will play each other in the same season for the first time next year as the sport switches to its first balanced schedule since 2000.

As a result of the format switch agreed to in the March lockout settlement, high-profile games between division rivals such as Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants and Cubs-Cardinals will be reduced from 19 and intradivision games will drop from 47% to 32%.

A team will host all of the other 29 clubs at least once every two seasons.

The season opens March 30 with all teams scheduled.

