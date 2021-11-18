Watch
MLB to provide 90% of minor leaguers with housing beginning next season

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - Logo of Major League Baseball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Saturday, June 3, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 16:27:56-05

Major League Baseball has announced that 90% of minor league baseball players will be housing next season.

On Thursday, MLB said players across every level in the minors would be offered furnished housing accommodations at the expense of each Major League ball club.

"The owners are confident that this investment will help ensure that Minor League players have every opportunity to achieve their dreams of becoming Major Leaguers," said Morgan Sword, MLB’s Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations.

Under the new housing policy, teams must provide players housing that is located close to the ballpark.

The bedrooms must contain a single bed for every player, and only two players can be in a bedroom, the league said.

Teams will also be responsible for paying essential utility bills.

If housing isn't available to players, then the teams must provide them with hotel rooms.

Last year, the league provided housing to players at the player development league and spring training complex levels, but the new program will be all-encompassing.

