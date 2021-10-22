Watch
Sports

Actions

Montreal faces Detroit on 3-game home skid

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) plays against the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lucas Raymond Red Wings
Posted at 10:10 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 10:10:27-04

The Montreal Canadiens (0-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic) takes on the Detroit Red Wings (2-1-1, third in the Atlantic) looking to break its three-game home skid.

Montreal went 24-21-11 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 13-11-4 at home. The Canadiens scored 158 total goals last season, 29 on power plays and nine shorthanded.

Detroit went 19-27-10 overall with a 7-16-5 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Red Wings were called for 185 penalties last season averaging 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES:

Canadiens: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!