Montreal faces Detroit on 3-game home skid

The Montreal Canadiens (0-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic) takes on the Detroit Red Wings (2-1-1, third in the Atlantic) looking to break its three-game home skid.

Montreal went 24-21-11 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 13-11-4 at home. The Canadiens scored 158 total goals last season, 29 on power plays and nine shorthanded.

Detroit went 19-27-10 overall with a 7-16-5 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Red Wings were called for 185 penalties last season averaging 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes per game.

"When we don't have our legs or emotion we have to find a way to simplify and play a better hockey game."



The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES:

Canadiens: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.